Gassed up
The Vermont Supreme Court has re-opened public comment on a natural gas pipeline in Addison County, following years of fighting by neighbors. Plus, Vermont lawmakers elect a House speaker for the new legislative session, Senate leadership says the chamber will focus on property tax relief and reforming the education system this year, a former Addison County sheriff accused of sexual assault wants to change his plea, Vermont will receive millions in federal funding for long-term flood recovery, and officials are warning southern Vermont residents about rabies.
