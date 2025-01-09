Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Gassed up

By Lexi Krupp,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published January 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The Vermont Supreme Court has re-opened public comment on a natural gas pipeline in Addison County, following years of fighting by neighbors. Plus, Vermont lawmakers elect a House speaker for the new legislative session, Senate leadership says the chamber will focus on property tax relief and reforming the education system this year, a former Addison County sheriff accused of sexual assault wants to change his plea, Vermont will receive millions in federal funding for long-term flood recovery, and officials are warning southern Vermont residents about rabies.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

