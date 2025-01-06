The next two
We speak with Vermont’s lone congresswoman Becca Balint about what she learned from her first term in the U.S. House, and the challenges ahead as she begins her second. Plus, Franklin County Republican Randy Brock is challenging Democrat Phil Baruth to lead the Vermont Senate, Sen. Peter Welch joins the powerful Senate Committee on Finance, a new federal rule will largely ban two toxic chemicals often used in dry cleaning businesses, and the Vermont State Colleges System ratifies a four-year contract with its staff union.
