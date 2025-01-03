Feather forecast
Visiting Woodstock for the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, a citizen science project used to track the health of different species. Plus, the Agency of Agriculture begins testing Vermont’s milk supply for bird flu, the Scott administration considers allowing Vermonters to play the lottery online, a long-serving member of Burlington’s city council will not seek reelection, developers of a new ski village at Killington hope to begin construction next year, why the Dartmouth men’s basketball team has dropped its attempt to unionize, and we preview the meaningful games that will round out the NFL’s regular season in our first weekly sports report of the new year.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...