A new approach
Burlington launches an initiative allowing first responders to give opioid addiction treatment at the scene of an overdose. Plus, a flock of birds in Franklin County tests positive for bird flu, the most recent statewide survey on youth mental health shows levels have not rebounded from the COVID pandemic, a commission charged with overhauling Vermont’s school system issues its first report without any specific recommendations, Dartmouth Health tries to raise the number of behavioral health workers in the region by expanding student training opportunities, and officials report a hike in ridership out of airports in Rutland and Lebanon, New Hampshire.
