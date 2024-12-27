Swimming against the current
A conversation with the new chief diversity officer for Vermont State University, who’s starting work amid nationwide efforts to roll back diversity, equity , inclusion and belonging initiatives. Plus, the state sees a 60% jump from last year in wages paid to workers under investigation for alleged misconduct, a meeting for Bennington property owners about harmful chemicals in private wells has been rescheduled, the state is seeing an uptick in fraudulent business filings, Vermont’s outdoor recreation economy is on the rise, and we’ve got a preview of hockey action following the NHL Christmas break along with the latest off-season moves made by the Boston Red Sox in our weekly recap of sports.
