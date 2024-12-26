Ancient cymbals
Touring a factory that’s home to the world’s oldest maker of musical cymbals. Plus, a judge rules a state lawsuit filed against major oil companies can proceed, Vermont and New Hampshire show a recent spike in pneumonia cases, the health department has a new plan for urging young adults to get a flu shot, St. Michael’s College announces undergrad students whose families make $100,000 or less won’t pay tuition in 2025, and why some Vermont universities are telling international students traveling over the holidays to return to the U.S. before President-elect Trump takes office.
