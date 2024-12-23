Sleigh!
Visiting a farm in the Northeast Kingdom keeping alive the centuries-old winter tradition of horse-drawn sleigh rides. Plus, the inpatient psychiatry unit at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin will close early next year, the state’s attorney general says two Vermont state troopers were justified in the non-fatal shooting of a man in Burke, Vermont language interpreters inform immigrant communities about their rights following declarations by the incoming Trump administration to deport people in the U.S. illegally, and an Upper Valley ski area offers free skiing and snowboarding for the first time.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...