'Vermont sucks. I love Vermont’
Plus, an environmental organization says Vermont isn’t on pace to meet a legally mandated deadline to lower carbon emissions, an electric co-op is selling the Wrisghtsville Hydro Plant, the state Department of Taxes is calling to overhaul how towns collect property tax info, and construction on Winooski’s Main Street is pausing for the winter.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...