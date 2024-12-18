‘There’s no place to live anymore’
An Upper Valley therapist considers how the area has changed over her lifetime, in the latest episode of reporter Erica Heilman’s recurring series “What Class Are You”. Plus, the University of Vermont men’s soccer team returns to Burlington after winning their first ever NCAA national championship, a committee tasked with considering reforms to state landlord-tenant laws doesn’t draft any recommendations, a Vermont cannabis chain is closing several stores, Vermont’s secretary of state calls for getting rid of the electoral college, and the state extends a mental health program for flood-impacted Vermonters.
