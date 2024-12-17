'I'm not poor. I'm not loaded'
A retired Vermont State Police trooper is featured in the return of our recurring series "What Class Are You", where reporter Erica Heilman talks to Vermonters with various backgrounds about money, class and privilege. Plus, a St. Johnsbury man faces a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer, Gov. Scott touts state-run shelters as a central component of addressing homelessness in the future, an alternate site is needed for the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s new recycle center, and the Agency of Transportation moves to implement a behind-schedule federal vehicle charging program.
