The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

‘Brought up to survive’

By Karen Anderson,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published December 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Inventor and business owner Damian Renzello is featured in the return of our recurring series "What Class Are You", where reporter Erica Heilman talks to Vermonters with various backgrounds about money, class and privilege. Plus, the Christmas Bird Count is back, Brattleboro residents revoke a “public nuisance” ordinance enacted in response to criminal activity downtown, Burlington’s mayor appoints a new interim director for the city's Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, and Amtrak ridership is up in Vermont.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News
