Gone but not forgotten
How one Vermont museum is keeping the memory of former independent ski hills alive. Plus, a flood watch is on for most of the state today, the Scott administration calls on Congress to immediately pass disaster relief for Vermont farmers, why Vermont’s largest substance use disorder treatment facility will no longer accept new patients using methadone, the state’s Human Rights Commission asks for a near doubling of its annual budget, and Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library tracks the year’s most checked-out books.
