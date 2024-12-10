Animal issues
Vermont Law and Graduate School has welcomed four fellows focused on animal issues, under a new advanced degree program. Plus, the race to become Vermont’s next speaker of the House remains unsettled in the lead up to the legislative session, state officials are scrambling to set up procedures to test raw milk for bird flu, Sen. Peter Welch is raising concerns about President-elect Trump’s law enforcement nominees, and the UVM men’s soccer team has advanced to their first ever NCAA College Cup.
