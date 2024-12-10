Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

By Lexi Krupp,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Vermont Law and Graduate School has welcomed four fellows focused on animal issues, under a new advanced degree program. Plus, the race to become Vermont’s next speaker of the House remains unsettled in the lead up to the legislative session, state officials are scrambling to set up procedures to test raw milk for bird flu, Sen. Peter Welch is raising concerns about President-elect Trump’s law enforcement nominees, and the UVM men’s soccer team has advanced to their first ever NCAA College Cup.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

