Veggies take a village
A project that grows and distributes free veggies among Burlington New American communities is expanding. Plus, UVM Medical Center health care workers and community members protest proposed cuts, a new retirement program from the state treasurer’s office is open for enrollment, northern Vermont business owners push for longer hours at the border crossing stations with Canada, Montpelier officials think a flood-damaged building for sale presents potential housing opportunities and Bernie gets his own look-alike contest in Burlington on Saturday.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...