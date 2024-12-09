Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Veggies take a village

By Elodie Reed,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
The Frequency podcast cover art

A project that grows and distributes free veggies among Burlington New American communities is expanding. Plus, UVM Medical Center health care workers and community members protest proposed cuts, a new retirement program from the state treasurer’s office is open for enrollment, northern Vermont business owners push for longer hours at the border crossing stations with Canada, Montpelier officials think a flood-damaged building for sale presents potential housing opportunities and Bernie gets his own look-alike contest in Burlington on Saturday.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News The FrequencyLocal News
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan