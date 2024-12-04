Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A taxing challenge

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published December 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
The challenge facing lawmakers as they vow to keep property taxes from rising by nearly 6% next year. Plus, the limits Gov. Scott wants to place on state spending in 2025, some municipalities are struggling to keep taxes down in next year’s budgets, the impending closure of a Bellows Falls health clinic draws concern from southern Vermont residents, Hardwick will receive nearly $4 Million in federal aid to repair flood damage, and the UVM men’s soccer team heads to the NCAA Division 1 quarterfinals.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

