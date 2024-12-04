A taxing challenge
The challenge facing lawmakers as they vow to keep property taxes from rising by nearly 6% next year. Plus, the limits Gov. Scott wants to place on state spending in 2025, some municipalities are struggling to keep taxes down in next year’s budgets, the impending closure of a Bellows Falls health clinic draws concern from southern Vermont residents, Hardwick will receive nearly $4 Million in federal aid to repair flood damage, and the UVM men’s soccer team heads to the NCAA Division 1 quarterfinals.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...