Carrying on the carillon
Meet the 89-year-old who’s played Middlebury Chapel’s carillon bells for nearly four decades. Plus, today is the last day Vermonters affected by this summer’s floods can apply for federal disaster assistance, the latest statewide survey of high school students has intensified concerns about youth mental health, a poll finds most Vermonters think an income-based system would be a better way to pay for schools, the state is developing a training system for dispensary employees for when they start selling higher-potency products, Sen. Peter Welch introduced bills reinstating UNRWA funding and expanding protections for people in Customs and Border Protection custody, a Superior Court judge ruled that Burlington has broad authority to regulate short-term rentals and Killington Resort is greenlit to host World Cup races later this month.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...