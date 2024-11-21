Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Affordability for the majority

By Elodie Reed,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
After a rough Election Day showing for Vermont Democrats, new state Senate majority leader Kesha Ram Hinsdale shares how her party will approach the upcoming legislative session. Plus, a Putney affordable housing development is moving forward, Vermont’s attorney general will not prosecute a state trooper who fatally shot a man in Orange this summer, Gov. Phil Scott will ask Democratic lawmakers to dial back statutory emissions-reduction mandates, a new program in Williston will offer mental health support through peer respite, and people have until Dec. 7th to adjust their Medicare coverage after three popular plans are no longer available in Vermont.

Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
Kevin Trevellyan
