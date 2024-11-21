Affordability for the majority
After a rough Election Day showing for Vermont Democrats, new state Senate majority leader Kesha Ram Hinsdale shares how her party will approach the upcoming legislative session. Plus, a Putney affordable housing development is moving forward, Vermont’s attorney general will not prosecute a state trooper who fatally shot a man in Orange this summer, Gov. Phil Scott will ask Democratic lawmakers to dial back statutory emissions-reduction mandates, a new program in Williston will offer mental health support through peer respite, and people have until Dec. 7th to adjust their Medicare coverage after three popular plans are no longer available in Vermont.
