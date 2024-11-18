A different approach
A methadone van to help treat people addicted to opioids debuts in western Massachusetts. Plus, police investigate a double homicide in Montpelier, the National Labor Relations Board rules against a Colchester company that fired four employees after they created a salary transparency document, Beta Technologies conducts its first successful flight of a plane built entirely in South Burlington, a new report says Vermont isn’t ready for a statewide program that uses psychedelics for mental health treatment, and authorities warn about a scam telling people they have to pay for missing a court subpoena.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...