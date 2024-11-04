Balancing act
The tricky balance between adapting to the challenges of climate change versus taking more direct action to cut the emissions exacerbating the problem. Plus, the public gives feedback on a major climate policy being drafted, the Northeast Kingdom throws a party to celebrate volunteer flood recovery efforts, a Rutland city police officer pleads not guilty to charges relating to a shooting incident, and the Hartford Police Department adds a crime data analyst to its staff.
