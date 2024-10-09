House money
Our Citizen’s Agenda election reporting initiative takes us to Rutland to hear what residents are doing about the state’s housing crisis. Plus, more than 2,000 Vermonters file for individual flood-related FEMA assistance, the deadline to file for individual help has been extended, a Vermont-based company announces layoffs of more than 100 workers, Vermonters planning to vote by mail are advised to send their ballots by the middle of the month, another mistrial is declared in the case of a Franklin County sheriff accused of assault, and a geneticist who grew up on a dairy farm in Hartland and formerly taught at Dartmouth wins a Nobel Prize.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...