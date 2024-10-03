Citizen Cone
With the November election just weeks away, we hear the chief issues of concern from voters who attended our Citizens Agenda ice cream social in Rutland. Plus, legislation introduced by Sen. Peter Welch would require an audit of FEMA’s administrative costs, Vermont lawmakers sign a letter calling on Gov. Scott to stand up emergency shelters for families exiting the motel voucher program, concerns about oversaturation in some of the state’s retail cannabis markets, Vermont swiftwater teams help with rescue efforts in Florida and North Carolina, and Frontier Airlines will resume some nonstop flights from Burlington to Florida.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...