Shameful history
A documentary tells the painful story of efforts to wipe out the heritage of Indigenous children at boarding schools in the US and Canada. Plus, a plan to sell the now-closed Goddard College campus to a group of former alumni and faculty has fallen through, the director of a Lakota spiritual learning center recounts trauma suffered by Indigenous children sent to government-funded residential schools in the US and Canada, a horse in Addison County has died after being infected with EEE, advocates for legislation to expand home services access for people with disabilities visit the Statehouse, and Seven Days is named Newspaper of the Year by the New England Newspaper & Press Association.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...