Gull disclosure
Trying to get a look at ocean birds that visit Vermont each year as they migrate over Lake Champlain. Plus, a superior court judge tosses a lawsuit aimed at ending the interim appointment of Vermont’s education secretary, federal disaster aid is declared for Northeast Kingdom communities affected by late July floods, thousands of older Vermonters will be dropped from their Medicare Advantage health care plans next year, and Sen. Peter Welch urges approval of a proposal to provide longer range missiles to the Ukrainian military.
