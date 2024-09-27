‘A different country forever’
In an excerpt from Rumble Strip, a mother speaks with Erica Heilman about the experience of ultimate loss. Plus, the Scott administration considers creating a rainy day fund for farmers who suffer weather-related damages, Woodstock reaches a deal to buy the privately-run water system serving the town, three Vermont school districts may not be able to provide the special education services they’re legally required to, state regulators take steps to create a temporary moratorium on new retail cannabis stores, a Vermont nonprofit gets grant money to bring more arts and culture to underserved populations, and we discuss the sad reality of racism rearing its ugly head amid the WNBA playoffs in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...