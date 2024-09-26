Horse harm
The latest on a horse breeding facility in Townshend whose owner has been charged with animal cruelty. Plus, pressure mounts on Gov. Scott to intervene amid fresh waves of evictions from the state’s motel housing voucher program, business owners who suffered financial losses from summer floods begin applying for state aid, Vermonters affected by early July floods have a 30-day window to apply for FEMA assistance, Burlington will set up a centrally located hub to address public safety concerns, and for the first time since mid-July tests came up negative for EEE in mosquitoes tested by Vermont health officials.
