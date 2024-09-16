Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

State of the unions

By Elodie Reed,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published September 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Why health care workers at a handful of Vermont hospitals are unionizing. Plus, the state government is evicting more people living in motels as it scales back the emergency housing program, police are investigating three deaths in Pawlet that are considered suspicious, an EPA representative says Vermont needs to rethink how it regulates water, and the Scott administration is providing funds to clean up two brownfield sites and build housing.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

