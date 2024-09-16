State of the unions
Why health care workers at a handful of Vermont hospitals are unionizing. Plus, the state government is evicting more people living in motels as it scales back the emergency housing program, police are investigating three deaths in Pawlet that are considered suspicious, an EPA representative says Vermont needs to rethink how it regulates water, and the Scott administration is providing funds to clean up two brownfield sites and build housing.
