Blighted ground
A proposed locked juvenile facility in Vergennes is stirring up memories of a former youth detention center with a problematic history. Plus, Vermont veterans are encouraged to become poll workers for the presidential election, state election officials say Vermont’s voting systems are secure, public forums will be held to try and shore up Vermont’s statewide emergency communications system, teachers and administrators at many of the state’s public schools are struggling with increased behavioral problems among students, and a New Hampshire radio station continues reporting on addiction issues amid a federal indictment against four men charged with harassing their reporters.
