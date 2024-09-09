Triple threat
Going out in the field with agriculture officials collecting mosquitoes to find out if they’re carrying Eastern equine encephalitis. Plus, support staff at Central Vermont Medical Center have voted to unionize, federal financial aid may be available for Vermonters who saw damage to privately owned infrastructure during early July flooding, a nonpartisan group that trains elections officials finds poll workers are increasingly subjected to harassment and abuse, enrollment is up at Vermont State University, and free insect repellent is being made available to unhoused Vermonters to help protect against EEE.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
