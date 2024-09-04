‘A floating sewer’
Charting the changes in the health of the Connecticut River over time in the second part of a special series from the New England News Collaborative. Plus, why the next month or so could be critical for farmers hoping to salvage crops from the July floods, updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Vermont, an expert recommends ways older people can minimize the risk of debilitating falls, the Burlington Electric Department gets a federal grant for building out new electric vehicle charging stations, and Burlington’s Oktoberfest has been canceled due to concerns over eastern equine encephalitis.
Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
