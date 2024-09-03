River stories
Part one of a special series from the New England News Collaborative about a reporter’s bike ride along the Connecticut River, and what he learned about the people living nearby. Plus, Vermont public health officials say the state is seeing an increase in mosquitoes infected with Eastern equine encephalitis, schools try to limit student exposure to mosquitoes, concerns about EEE prompted a cancellation of Summervale in Burlington, some child welfare advocates say the state should slow down plans to build a new locked facility for juveniles, and federal relief money has started to flow into Vermont to partially cover costs related to flooding in early July.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
