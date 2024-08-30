'We had a rough year'
Checking in with a Plainfield couple that suffered back-to-back years of major flood damage to their home. Plus, testing ramps up for a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus, a new COVID booster vaccine will soon be available in Vermont, the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation says it mistakenly donated money to an anti-abortion group, a Vermont-based think tank describes its plans to dramatically increase the state population over the next 11 years, and the Department of Corrections pilots a new strategy to increase court attendance and reduce recidivism. And, in a slightly altered form, we bring back—the sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...