For the records
Navigating a new Vermont law that allows former foster care children access to their state records. Plus, why all the Progressive candidates for statewide office have withdrawn their candidacies, Vermont is getting federal money to help limit lead exposure in schools and daycare centers, weather forecasters predict a warmer and wetter autumn than usual, the union for full time law professors at McGill University launches an unlimited general strike, and a Calvin Coolidge museum plans to add more context to its exhibits about the Vermont-born president.
