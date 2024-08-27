'Involved with the earth'
A mother and daughter recall finding a farm to live on in Brattleboro after moving from Paraguay. Plus, why several hundred households may have to exit the state's emergency motel housing program next month, a woman is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a man outside a bar in downtown Burlington, state health officials report a modest rise in COVID cases in August, Rutland’s Paramount Theatre is undergoing a $6 million expansion, and North Country Union High students will start classes a week late due to elevated levels of toxic chemicals in their school building.
