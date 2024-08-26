Down by the river
How floods change the course of waterways and put nearby homes at risk of future damage or destruction. Plus, state lawmakers seek ways to boost the role of county government, whooping cough has been on the rise in Vermont this summer, state officials warn the public about some forms of IV therapy, a federal food assistance program is now offering more nutritious meals, and Vermont Public hires a new CEO.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...