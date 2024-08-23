Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Truckin'

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:43 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

A Vermont truck driver participates in a national big rig competition. Plus, local investors plan to buy the Killington ski resort, a Newport high school will have to hold classes in wedding tents after high levels of toxic chemicals were found in the school building, a St. Johnsbury police officer has been cited for aggravated assault, Sen. Welch reflects on the differences between the Democratic National Convention this year in Chicago and the chaotic one he attended as a protester in 1968, and after a cancellation this spring the Bookstock literary festival will return to Woodstock next year.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan