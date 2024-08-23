Truckin'
A Vermont truck driver participates in a national big rig competition. Plus, local investors plan to buy the Killington ski resort, a Newport high school will have to hold classes in wedding tents after high levels of toxic chemicals were found in the school building, a St. Johnsbury police officer has been cited for aggravated assault, Sen. Welch reflects on the differences between the Democratic National Convention this year in Chicago and the chaotic one he attended as a protester in 1968, and after a cancellation this spring the Bookstock literary festival will return to Woodstock next year.
