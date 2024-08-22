Housing 101
What colleges like the University of Vermont are doing to bring down the cost of housing for students. Plus, Sen. Sanders uses part of his speech at the Democratic National Convention to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, examining why voter turnout was so low for last week’s primary election, why the statewide canvass of those election results was delayed by one day, the challenge of finding summer camps that support kids with special needs and disabilities, and for the first time in six years there’s been a confirmed sighting of a Canada Lynx in Vermont.
