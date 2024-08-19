A seat at the table
Speaking with the youngest delegate representing Vermont at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Plus, new limits on the motel housing program will soon go into effect, the state wants to turn a rundown historic structure at Little River State Park into a hut, the feds negotiating Medicare drug prices could result in even more savings in Vermont, and a man charged with murder of a Rutland police officer will stay behind bars during his trial.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...