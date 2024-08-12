A trail for everyone
A new mountain biking trail system that is universally accessible for adaptive mountain bikers is now open in Vermont. Plus, Debby brought high winds and power outages, but minimal flooding, environmental justice groups call on utilities to shutdown power plants that are used when demand for electricity is high, an update on Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions, no medal for Franklin County’s Elle St. Pierre, the first case of eastern equine encephalitis in Vermont in over a decade, and Montpelier is asking people to leave an encampment at a former country club.
