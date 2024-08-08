Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A really big cat

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Brittany Patterson
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Despite the fact that mountain lions, or catamounts,are officially extinct throughout New England, many Granite Staters believe otherwise and have said they’ve seen the big cats in the wild. Plus, two new $7 million programs to help flood-impacted Vermonters, a Rhode Island man who was shot and injured by Vermont State Police in Burke last month pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, and Franklin County's Elle St. Pierre will be racing for an Olympic medal in the women’s 1500m.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.
