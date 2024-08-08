A really big cat
Despite the fact that mountain lions, or catamounts,are officially extinct throughout New England, many Granite Staters believe otherwise and have said they’ve seen the big cats in the wild. Plus, two new $7 million programs to help flood-impacted Vermonters, a Rhode Island man who was shot and injured by Vermont State Police in Burke last month pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, and Franklin County's Elle St. Pierre will be racing for an Olympic medal in the women’s 1500m.
