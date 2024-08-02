Pros and cons of dredging
Why some experts say parts of Vermont would benefit from dredging to reduce flood risk, but it's not a panacea. Plus, Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’ll campaign for Kamala Harris in her presidential bid, Goddard College now appears to have a buyer for its shuttered campus, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England warns of a major budget shortfall that could threaten services for patients, Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury is forced to cancel its annual summer dog party due to flood damage, more than 20 homes have been destroyed in parts of the Northeast Kingdom by recent flooding, and Sen. Sanders says FEMA must streamline its process for getting federal financial aid into the hands of folks who need it following natural disasters.
