“Why not help us?”

Sen. Welch calls for long-term overhaul of the Federal Emergency Management Agency as many Vermonters continue to report frustration with FEMA’s lack of assistance following the most recent floods. Plus, Vermont filmmakers are showing a new documentary to raise funds for Plainfield flood victims, a new report identifies the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont, a New England entomologist urges homeowners to populate their lawns with more native plants, state forestry officials say a disease affecting beech trees has been found in four Vermont counties, and the former head of an Upper Valley nonprofit is sentenced to a two-year prison term for embezzlement.
