The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The sound of music

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published July 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Checking in on a recent rehearsal of the Aphasia Choir of Vermont, which is comprised of people who have trouble speaking after a stroke or traumatic brain injury. Plus, a mistrial is declared in the assault case against Franklin County’s sheriff, Woodstock will vote on new short-term rental regulations, Morristown police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death, the state Treasurer’s Office doled out nearly $6 million in unclaimed property last fiscal year, and Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates offer their takes on the housing crisis.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

