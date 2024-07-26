The sound of music
Checking in on a recent rehearsal of the Aphasia Choir of Vermont, which is comprised of people who have trouble speaking after a stroke or traumatic brain injury. Plus, a mistrial is declared in the assault case against Franklin County’s sheriff, Woodstock will vote on new short-term rental regulations, Morristown police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death, the state Treasurer’s Office doled out nearly $6 million in unclaimed property last fiscal year, and Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates offer their takes on the housing crisis.
