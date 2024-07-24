Water woes
Concerns about Vermont’s waterways being inundated with chemicals, sediment, and trash from this summer’s floods. Plus, Sen. Welch endorses Kamala Harris for president, as have Vermont’s 14 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, Plainfield lifts its boiled water advisory, a warning from the state’s health Department about a psychoactive mushroom gummy being sold in Vermont, and proceeds from Grace Potter concerts at the Grand Point North Music Festival will go toward flood relief efforts.
