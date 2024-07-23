The town nurse
Nurses helping more than one in person in a community is becoming a new health care model, especially for older folks in rural areas. Plus, Vermont’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention can pledge their support to any candidate they want now that President Biden has withdrawn his reelection bid, the challenge Vice President Harris must meet if she’s to attract Vermont delegates and secure her party’s presidential nomination at the convention, state officials feel confident Vermont will qualify for federal reimbursement to deal with recent flood damage even though getting individual assistance may be more challenging, a Bennington lawmaker will have driving under the influence charges dropped if he meets certain conditions, and 20 more people are charged with violations connected to pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Dartmouth’s campus in May.
