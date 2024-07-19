Queer to help
Central Vermont’s queer community turns out in strong force to help clean up after recent flooding. Plus, Sen. Welch slams a plan to certify President Biden as the Democratic party's nominee weeks before the August convention, the Red Cross will open several emergency disaster supply distribution sites for flood victims, a new report says the lack of a secure treatment facility for youth in the criminal justice system is putting a strain on the state’s whole child welfare system, the newly formed Commission on the Future of Public Education met for the first time this week, and Hunger Free Vermont says more free summer meal sites are open across Vermont this year than ever before.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...