Baby boon
Vermont launches a pilot program that uses an investment account to help kids born into low-income families. Plus, the head of Vermont’s GOP says former President Donald Trump has an opportunity to present a unifying message for the country at the Republican National Convention, the state modifies its electric vehicle incentive program to help recent flood victims, Vermont’s agriculture secretary says farmers may have experienced significant crop losses from last week’s flooding, some of Vermont’s railways were also damaged by the flooding, and a recovery group will make an opioid overdose reversal drug available in two new vending machines in Addison County.
