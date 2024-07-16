High water
Some folks in the Northeast Kingdom have been displaced from their homes following last week’s flooding. Plus, hot and humid weather increases heat risks for at least another 24 hours, some towns that experienced severe flooding remain under boil water notices, a dam in Barnet appears safe after concerns it might have been heavily damaged in the flooding, the release of town highway funds is being ramped up to help communities suffering major road and bridge damage from the flooding, and Sen. Bernie Sanders reiterates his support for President Biden following an assassination attempt against former President Trump.
