A kick in the stomach
Barre City was among the hardest hit municipalities during last week’s flooding – just like it was last July. And we ask Vermont’s state climatologist about the link between climate change and extreme rain. Plus, police confirm a second death tied to the flooding, Gov. Scott urges Vermonters to report damages so the state can qualify for federal relief, Vermont’s health commissioner urges flood victims to prioritize their mental health, officials discourage swimming due to flood-related water contamination, and Sen. Welch hopes a group of candidates will seek the Democratic presidential nomination if President Biden drops out.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
