Bitter irony
Our latest coverage of the severe flooding caused by heavy rain Hurricane Beryl dropped on the region on the very day last summer's floods occurred. Plus, senior political correspondent Bob Kinzel speaks with U.S. Sen. Peter Welch after Vermont’s junior senator became the first Democrat in that body to call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...