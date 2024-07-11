Preparation and adaptation
Vermont Public continues its week of coverage commemorating the one-year anniversary of last summer’s flooding, with a wary eye on potential new flooding related to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Plus, Montpelier business owners say they’re better prepared for a potential flood event even as painful memories of last year’s floods remain fresh, farmers across the region reflect on the community support they got to stay in business after last year’s storms, and a Northeast Kingdom ski resort tangled up in the EB-5 scandal might be sold by year’s end.
